PORTLAND, OR (KPTV)- Portland police have identified one of four the victims in Thursday night’s shooting in northeast Portland.
Jaelin James Scott, 16, died after being shot at Gateway Discovery Park, police said. His death has been ruled a homicide and his family has been notified.
On Thursday, officers had responded to reports of shots fired near the 10500 block of Northeast Halsey Street. When officers arrived, they found four teenagers had been shot.
A woman tells FOX 12 she and her mom were leaving the grocery store when they heard gunshots and someone screaming for help.
“We heard screaming and the girl said can you help? And so, I hopped out the car and ran up to the girl and saw blood everywhere and like I started applying pressure as I’m calling 911 telling them what happened,” she said.
The woman did not want to be identified but says she used a belt from another person on one of the victims as a tourniquet to help stop the bleeding.
“The little girl she kept asking me am I gonna die? I told her no baby you’re not gonna die. You’re gonna make it,” the woman said.
She describes seeing blood everywhere.
“All over her legs, all over her shoes, in her socks. There was blood on the car, the concrete and the sidewalk,” she said.
Portland police said a total of four people were shot--- this woman says while she applied pressure to the gunshot wound, her mom ran over to another one of the victims
“As soon as she ran up to him, the little boy reached his arms out for her and she was like I know baby you’ve been shot and she said don’t panic just focus on breathing and she said he was struggling to get his air,” she said.
The two desperately waiting for help, she says dispatch told her to have multiple people call 911 so paramedics could get there faster
“And you could hear my mom yell out he’s not going to make it, like hurry up,” she said.
She says an officer took over for her and she ran to help her mom with the other victim.
“We’re telling him not to stop breathing and just to keep hearing her voice and she was bending down by his body and that’s when you see like the blood coming out of his mouth and it was like he wasn’t breathing,” the woman said.
This woman says the neighborhood isn’t perfect, but she’s never seen violence escalate to this degree. She believes the only way to stop it is for parents to step in.
“More parents have to be more involved with their kids and know what their kids is doing know what’s going on in the streets and be more involved with your kids,” she said.
The other three teens are expected to survive. PPB will not be releasing their names or injuries.
Anyone with information can reach Detective Shaye Samora at 503-823-0768 shaye.samora@portlandoregon.gov or Detective William Winters at 503-823-0403 william.winters@portlandoregon.gov.
