VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A witness intervened in what he believed was a possible abduction in process in the Vancouver area, according to deputies.
Clark County deputies responded to the 10700 block of Northeast 117th Avenue at around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
Investigators said a 15-year-old girl was walking by herself on the sidewalk when a man stopped his car at the intersection with 107th Street.
A witness told deputies the suspect walked to a point directly across the street from the girl, then crossed the four-lane roadway to make contact with her.
The witness believed an abduction was possible, so he approached the man and the girl.
Deputies said the girl told the suspect to leave her alone or she would call police. The man left, due to the girl’s actions and the approaching witness, according to investigators.
Deputies said there were no “overt physical efforts by the suspect to physically abduct the female.” However, deputies said they are investigating the case as attempted fourth-degree assault.
The witness and the girl provided investigators with a description of the suspect, as well as his license plate information.
Deputies said they are working to contact that man as the investigation continues.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
