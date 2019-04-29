PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A witness pulled away a man who was attacking a TriMet bus driver in southeast Portland.
Police responded to Southeast 125th and Division Street at around 11:45 p.m. Friday.
Investigators said two men got on a bus with an open container of alcohol and started verbally harassing women on the bus.
The bus driver told the men to get off the bus. Police said one of the men hit the bus driver as he was leaving.
A witnessed stepped in and pulled the suspect away from the driver.
The bus driver was treated at the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect is described as a black man, 130 to 140 pounds. He was wearing a black sweatshirt and gray shorts.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Portland police.
