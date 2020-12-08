Witness reports ' rapid succession' of gun shots in NE Portland shooting; police ask for help

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are asking for help as they investigate a shooting in northeast Portland left two people injured.
Portland police said officers responded around 11:10 a.m. to a reported shooting in the area of Northeast 122nd Avenue and Northeast Halsey Street. The shooting closed down the intersection and blocked traffic in each direction for several hours.
Officers said when they arrived, they found two people had been shot and multiple vehicles left at the scene. Witnesses said it appeared a Dodge van was the vehicle that had been shot.
Witnesses FOX 12 spoke with later Tuesday said they saw a white vehicle passing through the intersection where they said the shots were coming from. They said that car then sped off.
One man said he was at the Arco gas station at that intersection when the shooting happened. He reported hearing about 20 gunshots.
"First a couple rounds went off, I got out of the car, people started running," Mark Brasel said. "And then rapid succession started."
Brasel said the Dodge then tried to make a right turn, but he didn't make it and crashed into another vehicle and a petroleum truck.
Police said both people who were shot were taken to an area hospital. They are now asking for the public's help collecting information in this case.
Anyone with information that could be helpful to investigators is asked to contact Detective Joseph Corona at Joseph.Corona@portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0508 or Detective Anthony Merrill at Anthony.Merrill@portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-4033.
