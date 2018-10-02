PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Chilling witness video captured the fight ending in a deadly shooting at a party inside a Washington County home.
A 19-year-old man who attended the party shared the video with FOX 12. It shows several people fighting at the Rock Creek home off Northwest Connett Meadow Court. You can see people shoving, throwing punches and even a bloodied face. Others can be seen holding up their cellphones in the background.
Seconds later, gunfire erupts, and people scream as they scatter in chaos.
Fermin Alonso Jr., 18, died from gunshot wounds in the hospital Sunday.
For safety reasons, FOX 12 agreed to keep the teen who shared the video anonymous. Washington County deputies have not identified any suspects in the case.
“In that kind of situation, you don’t know what to do because everything’s going so fast – and people running and screaming,” the teen said. “My soul feels heavy, just because of the fact when I was running away, he got shot.”
The teen said he doesn’t know the host of the party, any of the people fighting, the shooter, or Alonso. He said he whipped out his phone and started recording the fight because he didn’t know what would happen.
He thinks he saw the shooter break away from the fight to grab a gun.
“When he was running past me – I actually saw when he lifted up his pants, and I saw the part where you hold it,” the teen said, adding that he believes the shooter then ran behind the staircase, to the front doorway, and started shooting.
The witness told FOX 12 he didn’t know who Alonso was at the time but recognized him as the person in an orange vest taking photos at the party.
“It was dark, so the flash was going off. Obviously, you would turn and you would see the bright vest – that’s how I noticed him throughout the whole party,” the teen said. “In his camera, he probably has pictures of everybody that was at that party.”
The teen said he never saw Alonso involved in the fight. He believes the 18-year-old was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time.
“I don’t think he was intentionally going to shoot him, but probably because he was running -- he probably shot him -- that’s why,” the witness said.
The teen said he ran from the party when the shooting started. He said he never saw anyone get shot and didn’t know anyone had died until the next day.
“He seemed innocent and he had just graduated high school – he has his whole life ahead of him,” the teen said of Alonso. “Hopefully, his family – may they find peace and the love that they deserve, and they need to find who shot their son.”
The teen told FOX 12 he might be able to identify the shooter from the video he took.
He said he has not yet shared the video with deputies but reached out the sheriff’s office Tuesday afternoon.
He told FOX 12 he has not been interviewed by law enforcement.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.