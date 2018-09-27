PROSPECT, OR (AP) - State wildlife officials say a dog guarding cattle in southern Oregon has died after being attacked by a wolf.
The report released Wednesday says an examination of the Tibetan mastiff's body revealed 25 puncture wounds and scrape marks all over its body.
The Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife says the attack early Monday occurred in an area frequented by a gray wolf known as OR-7 and his pack.
The incident happened southeast of Prospect.
The last confirmed attack by OR-7 and his pack was in January when two calves were killed two days apart near Butte Falls.
