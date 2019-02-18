MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman and her 3-year-old son were found safe after they got lost and spent the night in Silver Falls State Park.
The Marion County Sheriff's Office said Joshua Dixsen, 25, his girlfriend Josie Chysm, 24, and her son left for a hike around 12 p.m. Sunday. Sometime during the hike the family became disoriented and lost.
According to the sheriff's office, the couple decided that Chysm and her son should wait under a tree while Dixsen went for help.
Dixsen was able to call authorities at around 3 a.m. Monday.
Search and rescue crews responded to the park and began searching on foot and in vehicles.
The sheriff's office said Chysm and her son were found along the Rim Trail at around 8:30 a.m. They were both cold and wet, but unharmed.
According to the sheriff's office, the family had very limited gear and were not prepared for the winter weather.
The sheriff's office was assisted by Oregon State Police, Oregon State Parks, Oregon Office of Emergency Management, Mountain Wave Search and Rescue, Marion County Sheriff's Office Team 18, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office Jeep Patrol.
