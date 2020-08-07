Woman abandons dog at Vancouver park, drives off; caught on camera

VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – Vancouver officials are searching a woman who was caught on video abandoning her dog in a park.
In the video posted by I Paw’d It Forward, a woman is seen driving up and parking her car, then as she jumps out so does her dog. She is then seen walking the dog into the woods at Orchards Park in Vancouver, turns around and runs back to her car without the dog.
The dog is an older yellow lab according to, I Paw’d It Forward.
They say they’re the ones who went out to the park and got the dog after the homeowner who captured the video gave them a call.
I Paw’d It Forward’s director says she’s angered by the video and there is no reason it should ever happen.
“There’s no reasons. There’s lots of excuses. But there’s no good reason for anybody to do anything like that. None. Not now. There never was, but not now with technology,” Keri-Lyn Jakus, president of I Paw’d It Forward.
The dog is at the Humane Society of Southwest Washington. Fox 12 wasn’t allowed to see him because his case is under investigation but was told he’s healthy and in good hands.
Animal control says it is following up on several leads and trying to figure out who this woman is and if she committed any crimes.
They say the crime could be an animal abuse charge.
Officials say while the investigation is ongoing the pup is not available for adoption.
Anyone with information about who this woman may be is asked to call I Paw’d It Forward.
