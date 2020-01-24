SALEM, OR (KPTV) – One of two women accused of hitting a cyclist and fleeing the scene after shoplifting from a Salem store pleaded guilty to charges on Friday.
Desiree Katherine LaMorte was arrested in connection with the hit-and-run crash in July last year and sentenced on Friday to five years and 10 months in prison.
Police said LaMorte hit Montana W. Carver, 61, after LaMorte stole items from the T.J Maxx in downtown Salem.
She hit Carver in the store’s parking lot, police said. The cyclist suffered critical injuries. Police said LaMorte, the driver, was identified as the driver of the vehicle through tips from the public.
Officers after the crash searched for the second woman but did not find her.
On Friday, LaMorte pleaded guilty to charges including assault in the second degree and hit-and-run to injured persons.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
