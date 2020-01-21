PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman is facing charges in connection with the murder of an 85-year-old man in Portland in 2018, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office says.
Eugene Gora, the victim, was found dead inside his home off Northeast Martin Luther King Junior Boulevard in May 2018. The Multnomah County Medical Examiner’s Office later determined that Gora died due to homicidal violence.
Amanda Marin, 38, was arrested in connection with the death on Jan. 14 this year. She now faces charges including two counts of murder in the second degree, one count of burglary in the first degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.
According to the charging document, Marin “intentionally committed and attempted to commit the crimes of burglary in the first degree and robbery in the first degree and that another person, who was a participant of those same crimes, unlawfully caused the death of Mr. Gora,” the attorney’s office says.
Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, the affidavit in this case remains sealed.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.