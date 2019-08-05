PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of killing her brother and shooting two other family members cried as she was arraigned on murder charges Monday afternoon.
Tamena Strickland, 30, is facing one count of murder with a firearm and two counts of attempted murder with a firearm in connection with the shooting, which occurred Friday afternoon in northeast Portland, according to police.
Tamena shot Deante Strickland, her brother, in the chest before turning the gun on two other family members at the home in the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue, according to court documents.
According to records, Deante before he died told two witnesses his sister shot him. Tamena surrendered to police with her attorney Friday evening.
NE Portland Triple Shooting Update: Newly released court records show, before he died, Deante Strickland told two witnesses his sister shot him.Tamena Strickland is charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder, for also shooting her aunt and cousin, per police. pic.twitter.com/g54uKcCwcm— Marja Martinez (@MarjaKPTV) August 5, 2019
Deante, 22, died just north of the house after leaving with the two other family members, court documents state; the family members, a 25-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, were later transported to an area hospital with gunshot wounds.
Court documents state Deante and the 67-year-old woman were inside the living room of the home when Tamena shot them. The 25-year-old woman, Shirley, Deante’s cousin, told police in court documents that she was in her bedroom and, when she heard gunshots, approached the living room and saw Tamena, who is also her cousin, aim a silver handgun in her direction.
Detectives have recovered a gun as part of their investigation, according to the attorney’s office.
Deante, a Portland man, was in his 20s and had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University, where he shined on the men’s basketball team and had hopes of playing professionally, his family says.
Family members and friends were at the hearing Monday but did not want to go on camera. A GoFundMe has been set up to help Deante’s family; organizers say a portion of the funds will be used to start a non-profit organization benefitting underprivileged youth.
The non-profit will give out scholarships, paying the recipients’ basketball club fees, in honor of Deante.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.