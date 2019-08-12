PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of killing her brother and shooting two other family members is facing a 14-count indictment, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office say.
Tamena Strickland, 30, shot her brother in the chest earlier this month before turning the gun on two other family members at a home in the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue, court documents allege.
She is now facing charges of one count of murder with a firearm, two counts of attempted murder with a firearm, one count of assault in the first degree with a firearm, one count of assault in the second degree with a firearm, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon and six counts of recklessly endangering another person.
Police say Strickland’s brother, Deante Strickland, died just north of the home. Records state he told two witnesses before he died that his sister has shot him.
The two family members, a 25-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds, according to the attorney’s office.
Deante, a Portland man, was in his 20s and had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University, where he played on the men’s basketball team and had hopes of playing professionally, his family says.
Tamena later surrendered to police with her attorney. Detectives have recovered a gun as part of their investigation, according to the attorney’s office.
Tamena is scheduled to be arraigned on the indictment Tuesday.
Such a waste! What kind of handgun was it?
So did she do a background check?
