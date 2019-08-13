PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The woman accused of shooting and killing her brother in northeast Portland has pleaded not guilty to several charges including murder.
Tamena Strickland, 30, entered the plea Tuesday in a Multnomah County courtroom to charges of murder, two counts of attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, three counts of unlawful use of a weapon, and six counts of reckless endangering another person.
According to court documents, Tamena shot her brother, Deante Strickland, in the chest on Aug. 2 before turning the gun on two other family members at a home in the 6200 block of Northeast 42nd Avenue.
Police say Deante died just north of the home. Court documents state he told two witnesses before he died that his sister had shot him.
Deante, 22, had just graduated with his bachelor’s degree from Portland State University, where he played on the men’s basketball team and had hopes of playing professionally, his family says.
The two other family members, a 25-year-old woman and a 67-year-old woman, were hospitalized with gunshot wounds.
According to the Multnomah County District Attorney's Office, court documents state that the 25-year-old woman told police she heard gunshots, left her bedroom and went to the living room where she saw her cousin, Tamena, aim a gun in her direction and shoot her.
Tamena later surrendered to police with her attorney.
Detectives have recovered a gun as part of their investigation, according to the attorney’s office.
Tamena's trial is set to begin on Sept. 23.
