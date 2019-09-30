Woman accused of selling shark fins out of Chinese herbs store in Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman is facing charges for allegedly selling shark fins at a Chinese herbs store in Portland, Oregon State Police says.
Agnes Yu, 52, of Happy Valley, sold dried shark fin out of Wing Ming Herbs in the 2700 block of Southeast 82nd Avenue, according to investigators.
The Oregon Legislature in 2011 passed HB 2838, which prohibits the possession, selling, offering for sale, trading, or distributing shark fins.
Yu was issued a citation to appear in Multnomah County Court, where she faces a charge of unlawful selling/distribution of shark fin, OSP says.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration assisted with OSP’s investigation into this case.
According to law enforcement, an estimated upwards of 100 million sharks are killed across the globe each year for their fins.
