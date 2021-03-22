PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of setting two fires on the same day in the same southeast Portland apartment has been arrested.
According to the Multnomah County Jail, 19-year-old Dymond Unigue Ragland was arrested Saturday morning by Portland police at an address on Southeast 122nd.
Ragland is facing two counts of first-degree arson.
Portland Fire & Rescue said investigators were searching for Ragland last week after she was identified as a suspect in two arson cases.
Last Thursday, PF&R crews were called out to 2135 Southeast 122nd Avenue at 1:47 p.m. for a fire in an apartment. Firefighters then responded to the same location at 4:51 p.m. for another fire.
Both fires were determined by investigators to be caused by arson.
Ragland is scheduled to be arraigned on the arson charges Monday afternoon.
