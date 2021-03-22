Woman accused of shooting, killing two men denies allegations during arraignment

OREGON CITY, OR (KPTV) - A woman accused of shooting and killing two men in Clackamas County made her first court appearance Monday.
Amanda Gregson, 39, had several emotional outbursts Monday. As the prosecutor read Gregson's charges in an Oregon City courtroom, Gregson shook her head.
"In this case judge, she's alleged to have shot and killed two men on Saturday night around 9:15 p.m. Went to her mother's residence, walked in the door, pointed a firearm at these two gentleman and shot them and killed them in cold blood," the prosecutor said.
Gregson denied the allegations.
"I did not kill those men in cold blood," Gregson said.
Deputies say the victims in this case are 56-year-old Jerry Burns and 25-year-old Connor Gaines.
According to the Clackamas County Sheriff's Office Burns and Gaines were shot and killed late Saturday night at the Reflections apartment complex off Southeast Causey Loop in Happy Valley.
The sheriff's office says deputies searched the area but didn't immediately find a suspect.
Early Sunday morning around 2 a.m. the sheriff's office says Gregson was arrested for murder at a hotel in Clackamas.
It's unclear if the accused knew Gaines or Burns.
The prosecutor says Gregson's mother witnessed the killings and is cooperating with police.
"I did not kill those men in cold blood, they were going to kill me," Gregson said during the court proceedings.
Based on the charges the prosecutor is requesting Gregson be held without bail.
Family members of the victims were in the courtroom Monday and were emotional during the proceedings.
They declined to comment on the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.