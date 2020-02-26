Woman accused of stabbing sister several times in Clark Co. pleads not guilty

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) – A woman accused of stabbing her sister was arraigned on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty.
Earlier this month, Rima McQuestion, 44, stabbed her sister several times during an argument at a home near Northeast 272nd Avenue and Northeast 36th Street, according to law enforcement.
Investigators said the argument started over car keys. The victim suffered life-threatening injuries but survived, according to deputies.
McQuestion is charged with assault in the first degree with a deadly weapon. She was initially facing an attempted murder charge, but prosecutors decided to reduce it.
McQuestion’s bail is set at $1 million. She is scheduled to appear for trial on April 13.
