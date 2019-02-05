MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A Happy Valley woman was indicted on several charges after she allegedly stole thousands of dollars from Buffalo Wild Wings.
The Multnomah County District Attorney's Office said the indictment against Latoya Berry, 27, was filed on Oct. 17, 2018.
The indictment alleges that Berry stole more than $20,000 in cash while employed at a Buffalo Wild Wings in Multnomah County. The alleged theft happened between March 2016 and Nov. 2016.
According to the indictment, Berry accessed and used a computer network to steal the cash.
Berry was arraigned Tuesday on two counts of first-degree aggravated theft and two counts of computer crime.
The district attorney's office said Berry turned herself into the sheriff's office on Tuesday. She was booked into jail and released.
Berry's next court date is scheduled for March 25.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.