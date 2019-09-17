MEDFORD, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Monday after police say she embezzled more than $264,000 from an electrician in southern Oregon.
Traci Marang, 49, was hired by Precision Electric Contractors in April 2018 and almost immediately began embezzling money from the company, according to Medford police.
Marang allegedly changed business records and deleted records to cover her tracks, law enforcement says.
Officers received information about the alleged embezzlement in February this year and suggested Precision Electric Contractors perform an independent audit.
The audit revealed that $264,254.29 had been embezzled by Marang, according to investigators, who say an additional $37,000 was missing related to gambling establishments outside their jurisdiction.
Marang was arrested Monday after an extensive investigation, the police department says. She is facing charges including:
- Aggravated theft I
- Theft I
- Theft II
- Fraudulent use of a credit card
- ID theft
- Unlawful factoring of a payment card transaction
- Falsifying business records
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.