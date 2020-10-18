PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested Sunday morning for setting series of fires in East Portland, according to police.
Portland Fire & Rescue responded to over a dozen fires that were set within several blocks of Southeast 160th and East Burnside.
PF&R said there was a dumpster fire that spread to a carport and threatened a home, two other building fires, another car fire, a fire involving a homeless camp, two dumpster fires at an apartment complex, two garbage bin fires and a mailbox fire.
No one was injured in any of the fires, according to PF&R.
Portland Police Bureau officers arrested Sierra Nicole Murdock in the area of Southeast 147th Avenue and East Burnside Street on an unrelated crime. Murdock was later charged with two counts of Arson I with several more anticipated to be added as the investigation continues.
Murdock was arrested in May for setting two cars on fire in Southeast Portland.
Anyone with additional information about the fires are asked to contact Portland Fire and Rescue Lt. Jason Andersen at 503-823-3787 or the Tip Line: 503-823-INFO.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
