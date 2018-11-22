VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) – A 23-year-old woman was arrested late Wednesday night after police say she hit a 48-year-old man with her vehicle in Vancouver.
At 10:40 p.m., officers responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian in the 13100 block of Northeast 28th Street.
Witnesses told police they saw a man jumping in and out of traffic when a vehicle traveling westbound on the roadway struck him.
The man, whose identity has not been released, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries. His current condition is not known.
The driver, identified as Ileta Simonov was arrested and booked into jail for second-degree vehicular assault.
Police said alcohol is believed to be a factor in the crash.
The crash is being investigated by the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit.
