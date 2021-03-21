CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two men in unincorporated Clackamas County on Saturday.
At approximately 11: 13 p.m., The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to a report of a shooting at the Reflections apartment complex at 8800 Southeast Causey Loop. While responding, deputies learned two people had been shot inside an apartment and that the suspect had run away.
CCSO said when deputies arrived, they discovered that both victims had died before they could arrive.
An Oregon City Police Department K-9 unit also responded to assist top help deputies search for the suspect. Deputies searched the area, but the suspect was not immediately located.
On Sunday, just before 2:00 a.m., deputies responded to a welfare check at the Monarch Hotel in Clackamas. The person they were checking on turned out to be the suspect they were looking for.
Amanda Kate Gregson, 39, was arrested without incident, CCSO said. Gregson was taken to the Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office for an interview with detectives. Following the interview, she was booked into the Clackamas County Jail and charged with two counts of first-degree murder.
CCSO said the shooting victims were adult males whose identities are being withheld until family is notified.
The investigation is active, and no further information will be released at this time.
Anyone with information is urged to contact the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at 503-723-4949 or by using the online email form at www.clackamas.us/sheriff/tip and reference case # 21-005769.
