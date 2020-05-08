PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested early Friday morning after police say she set two vehicles on fire in southeast Portland.
At around 12:44 a.m., Portland police officers and Portland Fire & Rescue crews responded to the 16000 block of Southeast Division Street on the report of a vehicle on fire.
Police said the suspect, identified as Sierra Nicole Murdock, 25, was located and taken into custody near the scene.
During an investigation, police said officers learned about a second vehicle that had been on fire in the 2400 block of Southeast 115th Avenue. Residents were able to extinguish the fire on their own.
According to police, investigators identified Murdock as the suspect in the SE 115th Avenue incident.
Murdock was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on three counts of second-degree arson, three counts of unlawful entry into a motor vehicle, third-degree theft, and harassment.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-3408.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.