VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 50-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with her 75-year-old mother’s death, Clark County deputies said Sunday.
On Thursday, deputies with the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and investigators from the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office responded to a home on Northeast 80th Street in Vancouver for a death investigation.
The victim had been reported dead by her adult daughter, who was also living at the home.
Deputies said the deceased woman had suffered injuries to her face, head and possibly an injury to her wrist. The Medical Examiner’s Office conducted an examination and more injuries were found.
Investigators served a search warrant at the home and interviewed family members and the daughter.
Following those interviews, the daughter – Asenka Miller Wilber – was arrested and booked into jail on one count of murder II.
Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name at this time.
The sheriff’s office said this is an ongoing investigation.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
