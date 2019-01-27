Woman arrested in connection with armed robbery at SE Portland store

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman was arrested in connection with an armed robbery at a southeast Portland store Sunday, according to police.
At about 3:40 p.m., Portland police responded to reports of a robbery at Market of Choice on Southeast Belmont Street near Southeast 11th Avenue.
Officers learned that the suspect entered the store, tried to steal merchandise and when confronted, pulled an edged weapon. The suspect then left.
Police searched the neighborhood and found the suspect, 25-year-old Yasmine Teal. She was taken into custody without incident.
Officers also recovered evidence of the crime.
Teal was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of robbery in the first degree.
Police are continuing to investigate. Anyone with information is asked to contact Robbery Detail Detectives at 503-823-0405.
