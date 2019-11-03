Woman arrested in connection with NW Portland community center break-in; male suspect still sought

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman has been arrested in connection with a burglary at a community center in northwest Portland.
Police say McKenna Lamson was arrested on Saturday and is facing charges of burglary and heroin possession.
They say she is one of two people spotted on surveillance cameras breaking into the Linnton Community Center.
The break-in happened last week.
A man and woman are seen making several attempts to get a door open, before getting into the building. They didn’t take much, but workers say it appears they hung around for a while.
Police are still looking for a male suspect in this case.
