PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A woman was arrested Friday morning after police say she stabbed a man in downtown Portland.
Prior to 5:30 a.m., officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the area of Northwest 3rd Avenue and Burnside Street.
Police said a woman, later identified as 34-year-old Katrina Engblom, stabbed a man in the leg.
The victim was not seriously injured and did not need medical attention, according to police.
Engblom was booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of second-degree assault, two counts of menacing, and unlawful use of a weapon.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about the stabbing should contact the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
