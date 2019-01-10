Woman, baby located after Clark County deputies ask for public’s help finding them

CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Nearly a month after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a woman and her baby, deputies said they were found in Skamania County.
Clark County deputies posted an alert on Facebook regarding a child welfare case Dec. 17.
Deputies asked people to be on the lookout for Dannielle “Danni” Williams, 31, and her 3-week-old baby.
Detectives said they received information that the baby may be in need of urgent medical care.
The sheriff’s office again put out a request for help Jan. 2, saying Williams is known to frequent the Camas and Washougal areas. She also frequently colors her hair and it was believed to be black at that time.
On Thursday, deputies updated the case to say Williams and her child were found in Skamania County. The child was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation.
No other details were immediately released by investigators.
