CLARK COUNTY, WA (KPTV) - Nearly a month after the Clark County Sheriff’s Office asked for the public’s help locating a woman and her baby, deputies said they were found in Skamania County.
Clark County deputies posted an alert on Facebook regarding a child welfare case Dec. 17.
Deputies asked people to be on the lookout for Dannielle “Danni” Williams, 31, and her 3-week-old baby.
Detectives said they received information that the baby may be in need of urgent medical care.
The sheriff’s office again put out a request for help Jan. 2, saying Williams is known to frequent the Camas and Washougal areas. She also frequently colors her hair and it was believed to be black at that time.
On Thursday, deputies updated the case to say Williams and her child were found in Skamania County.
A Skamania County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a driver behaving suspiciously on SR-14 near Milepost 30 at 10:50 a.m. Wednesday.
The deputy said a woman driving a black Honda sedan was going 10 mph below the speed limit to allow distance between them. The deputy pulled to the side of the road to allow the driver to pass. The deputy checked the registration on the Oregon-licensed car to find it returned to a Spokane, Washington address and had expired.
The deputy caught back up to the car, which was now going faster than the posted speed limit.
The deputy conducted a traffic stop and said the driver did not provide a driver’s license and was “unsure and vague” on the state her license was issued.
The deputy recalled the case involving Williams and her baby, noting that the driver matched the missing woman’s description and there was an infant in the car.
The deputy confronted the driver, who then identified herself as Williams.
Williams was taken into custody on several outstanding warrants, as well as additional new charges.
The child was taken into protective custody and transported to the hospital for a medical evaluation. A condition update was not available, but deputies said the baby appeared to be in good health.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
