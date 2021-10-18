Woman, baby rescued after car crashes into Wilson River near Tillamook

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and her child were rescued Sunday evening after the car they were in crashed into the Wilson River near Tillamook, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies, along with Oregon State Police troopers, responded to the single vehicle crash on Highway 6.
"It was reported that this vehicle was westbound toward Tillamook, making numerous bad passes before crashing and landing in the river," said Deputy Ethan Ault.
Rescuers, which included bystanders, were able to pull the mother and a one-year-old baby from the submerged vehicle. There were no injuries reported.
There's no word if the driver will be facing charges at this time. Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.