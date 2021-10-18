A woman and her child were rescued Sunday evening after the car they were in crashed into the Wilson River near Tillamook, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

TILLAMOOK COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman and her child were rescued Sunday evening after the car they were in crashed into the Wilson River near Tillamook, according to the Tillamook County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies, along with Oregon State Police troopers, responded to the single vehicle crash on Highway 6.

"It was reported that this vehicle was westbound toward Tillamook, making numerous bad passes before crashing and landing in the river," said Deputy Ethan Ault.

Woman, baby rescued after car crashes into Wilson River near Tillamook

Courtesy: Tillamook County Sheriff's Office

Rescuers, which included bystanders, were able to pull the mother and a one-year-old baby from the submerged vehicle. There were no injuries reported.

There's no word if the driver will be facing charges at this time. Oregon State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.

Copyright 2021 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved. 

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you