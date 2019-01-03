MARION COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - Deputies say a woman was released without charges Thursday after she walked into a Marion County Sheriff’s Office building with a bag believed to carrying an explosive device.
According to the sheriff’s office, the woman walked into the building in the 3600 block of Aumsville Highway around 1:45 p.m. and wanted to show the device to a deputy.
The sheriff’s office say the device was removed the building and the surrounding area was evacuated. Oregon State Police disrupted the device.
Investigators say the bag contained wiring and other random objects and no explosives.
The woman involved in the incident suffers from mental illness and will not be identified, the sheriff’s office says.
Aumsville Highway was closed for approximately 30 minutes during the response.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.