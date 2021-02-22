HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) – A woman caught on body camera hitting a Hillsboro police officer with a stolen car was arrested Monday, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.
On Feb. 6, Hillsboro police were called to check on a woman in a car parked near a store on the 11170 block of Northeast Evergreen Parkway.
Officers confirmed the vehicle was stolen out of Portland in January. When they tried to take the woman, later identified as 37-year-old Linsey Gail Perry, out of the car to arrest her, deputies say she backed up with the driver’s side door open and hit an officer.
The Perry drove away from the scene after hitting the officer, according to investigators. The stolen car was found abandoned in Beaverton later that day.
Portland police arrested Perry on Monday. She was booked into the Washington County Jail and charged with:
- Assault in the second degree
- Assault of a peace officer
- Failure to perform the duties of a driver (felony)
- Failure to perform the duties of a driver (misdemeanor)
- Unlawful use of a motor vehicle
- Attempt to elude (felony)
- Driving under the influence of intoxicants
