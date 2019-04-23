Woman caught on camera screaming racial slurs in McMinnville sentenced to 1 month in jail

MCMINNVILLE, OR (KPTV) – A knife-wielding woman caught on camera screaming racial slurs in a McMinnville parking lot was sentenced to one month in jail and 80 hours of community service.
Amber Rose Rocco, 39, of Willamina, was arrested in December 2018. She pleaded guilty Tuesday to charges of unlawful use of a weapon, harassment and the bias crime charge of second-degree intimidation.
Officers responded to reports of a disturbance involving people in two vehicles in a parking lot on the 600 block of Northeast Highway 99W the afternoon of Dec. 24.
Those people were gone when officers arrived, but then video surfaced of the altercation.
In the video, Rocco yells racial slurs and pulls a knife during a confrontation.
Emora Roberson, the woman who posted the video on Facebook, said it started when Rocco became upset that they had “parked crooked.”
Roberson told FOX 12 last December that Rocco slapped and spit on someone in her group, before she pulled out a knife. Roberson said Rocco also slammed the door on her foot.
McMinnville police said they received information from several uninvolved people about the video after it was posted on social media.
Along with jail time and community service, Rocco was sentenced to three years formal probation. She was also given credit for jail time already served.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
