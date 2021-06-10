Woman cited for vandalism of statue in southeast Portland park

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Portland police say a woman has been cited for vandalism after a statue was spray painted in Mount Tabor Park on Tuesday morning.
Investigators gathered information that helped identify the suspect as 43-year-old Jeanette K. Grode. She was issued a citation in lieu of custody for second-degree criminal mischief, abuse of venerated objects, unlawful applying of graffiti, Portland city code vandalism and protection of park property and vegetation. Grode was not lodged at jail due to booking restrictions.
Police say Grode vandalized the statue of the explorer, York. The statue was put in the park in February and replaced the one for Harvey Scott that was toppled over in 2020.
Portland Parks and Recreation says crews have been working to remove the paint and figure out how much the damage will be.
So Antifa topples the statues of the early settlers and they replace them with obvious attempts at racial appropriation. What goes up if this one topples, Lebron James?
