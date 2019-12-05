PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A Portland woman claims police were investigating her sexual assault months before her assailant was arrested for kidnapping and raping another woman.
Mitchell Beckwith, 27, was arrested in November and charged with rape, kidnapping, strangulation and compelling prostitution, among other charges.
According to court documents, Beckwith met his victim on the app ‘Tinder’ and drove her around in his car before choking her, raping her twice, and demanding she pay him money and work for him as a prostitute.
Beckwith was arrested hours later, but Portland police have confirmed they had already been investigating him for other sex crimes for months.
A bureau spokesman confirmed that a separate woman filed a report accusing Beckwith of rape in July.
That woman reached out to FOX 12 after Beckwith was arrested for assaulting the other woman.
FOX 12 is not identifying her because she claims to be a victim of sexual assault. No charges have been filed in her case, but police did confirm they are still investigating her allegations.
The woman told FOX 12 she went to high school with Beckwith and was friends with him, but they had lost touch over the years. She said they recently reconnected seven years later, on social media, this past summer.
“Here’s this guy that I knew in high school that seemed so nice and he seemed like a great guy and everybody loved him,” the woman said.
She said Beckwith asked her out and she was excited to see him.
“We planned to go out on a date, instead of going on a date, he said how tired he was, and he wanted to just hang out and he came to my house,” she said.
The woman said Beckwith came to her home and attacked and assaulted her so suddenly that it was surreal, and she felt confused.
“I didn’t know what I had done wrong,” she said. “I completely blamed myself. I thought maybe I had hinted toward something or I said something wrong or I dressed wrong.”
The woman said she was afraid of Beckwith and too afraid to go to police.
Then, a month later in July, the woman said Beckwith showed up at her doorstep unexpectedly and let himself in. She said he attacked her again.
This time, she called 911.
“I finally reported him and that day (police) found bruises all over me,” she said. “They used the lights, they found the DNA, they found the bruises; They had all the evidence I thought they needed, and I thought they were going to go get him right then and they didn’t.”
But months went by without an arrest.
The woman told FOX 12 she feared a third attack and every day was agonizing. She switched jobs, got a different car and even changed her locks. She said she couldn’t afford to move.
“You don’t want to answer the door if anybody knocks, you don’t want to have any of your windows or blinds open,” she said. “I’m a shell of a person now.”
“Every time I see his face, I get those flashbacks,” she added. “I have those horrific nightmares again and I relive it over and over for the last seven months.”
Then, she got a surprise last month when she was at work.
“His face was on my Facebook and I had done everything in my power to not see his face again,” she said.
She hadn’t known Beckwith was arrested and charged with raping another woman.
She said she wishes Portland police would have contacted her to let her know.
“They should have kept their victims in the loop like they say they are going to,” she said.
She said she’s relieved Beckwith is in jail but reading the details of his charges is frustrating.
“I wished they would have moved faster,” she said. “This could have been prevented.”
“I’ve tried so hard to prevent that,” she said in tears. “I did everything I could to prevent this and I’m sorry to anybody that’s got hurt.”
A spokesman for PPB said the department was unable to comment on her case or how officers have communicated with the woman on her report.
Police did say Beckwith is being investigated for “other cases” in additional to the woman’s rape report filed in July.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.