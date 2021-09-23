WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) – On Wednesday, a Washington County jury found a woman guilty of numerous charges including three counts of first-degree rape related to child sex abuse.
Diana Rodriguez sexually abused two children. The abuse began when the victims were young children and continued into their teenage years.
The abuse came to light when one of the victims called police in May of 2019. The victims were interviewed by experts at CARES Northwest where they gave additional information on the abuse they endured.
A co-defendant, Cupertino Juarez-Hernandez, was also convicted for his role in these crimes and was sentenced to 55 years in prison.
A sentencing hearing for Rodriguez is scheduled for November 2.
