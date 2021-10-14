CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman convicted of burglarizing the homes of people who had to evacuate for wildfires is now facing seven and a half years in prison.

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says 35-year-old Sandy Faye Lenox was sentenced earlier this week.

In September of 2020, prosecutors says she and 34-year-old James Dean Shotwell stole from homes in the evacuation zones and areas impacted by the fire in Clackamas County.

Investigators say they recovered everything from jewelry, electronics, and clothes from her car.

On November 20, 2020, Shotwell pled guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree theft in the first degree regarding his involvement in the burglary investigation. He was sentenced to 18 months in prison at that time.