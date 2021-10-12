HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) – A Washington County jury convicted a woman of criminally negligent homicide on October 8.
On November 25, 2019, Patricia Marie Deangelis was operating a commercial dump truck when she ran a red light and collided with a vehicle at the intersection of Southeast Baseline Street and South First Avenue in Hillsboro.
A passenger in the second vehicle later died as a result of her injuries.
Using video depicting the crash investigators determined the traffic signal at the intersection was red in the direction of travel for Deangelis for more than seven seconds prior to the collision.
The defendant, who was previously convicted of driving with drugs or a metabolite in her system stemming from a 2007 case in Arizona, told investigators that she swerved to avoid a separate collision prior to this crash and was distracted as a result.
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for December 6.