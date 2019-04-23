MULTNOMAH COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman convicted of raping and sexually abusing an autistic child was sentenced to eight years and four months in prison Tuesday.
The Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office in March said Abigail Kim was unanimously convicted of one count of rape in the second degree, one count of sodomy in the second degree, and six counts of sexual abuse in the first degree.
According to the attorney’s office, the victim, a boy, was 13 years old when Kim sexually assaulted him in the fall of 2017. The attorney’s office says Kim was employed as a registered behavioral technician and worked for a company that provided behavioral therapy to autistic kids.
The 13-year-old was her client at the time, and over the course of months, Kim developed a relationship with him, which resulted in significant sexual contact, the attorney’s office says.
According to the attorney’s office, when Kim was fired from her job, she tried to deflect blame by accusing the boy of rape and sexual assault.
In addition to her prison sentence, Kim will also have to register as a sex offender.
