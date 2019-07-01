HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A woman convicted of stalking a teacher at a local college was sentenced to 30 days in jail and ordered to undergo mental health treatment.
Justine Mims, 25, was convicted of second-degree trespass and misdemeanor stalking on June 27 in Washington County.
Investigators said Mims was a student in the victim’s class and began to engage in repeated unwanted contact. In 2017, she began emailing the victim repeatedly and frequently attended his office hours, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office.
Mims requested they begin a sexual relationship, according to investigators. The instructor refused and alerted university administrators. An order was issued barring Mims from having any contact with the man, but she repeatedly violated that order, according to investigators.
Mims was then expelled from the university.
In January 2018, investigators said Mims was waiting for the victim in his driveway and refused to leave while he barricaded himself inside his home with his two children and called 911.
Mims was subsequently arrested.
Along with jail time and mental health treatment, Mims was sentenced Monday to serve three years of probation and she is barred from having any contact with the victim.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.