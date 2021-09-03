PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Portland police are investigating a shooting that injured one person on Hayden Island early Friday morning.

North Precinct officers were called out to a shooting in the 1500 block of North Hayden Island Drive at about 2:40 a.m. Police said a woman was found at the scene with a gunshot wound to her torso. The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with critical injuries.

The suspect left before officers arrived and no arrests have been made at this time, according to police. The Enhanced Community Safety Team is leading the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 21-244985.

Portland police are investigating multiple shootings that occurred in the city this week. Officers responded to at least nine shootings during a 16-hour period on Wednesday. A shooting in downtown Portland early Thursday morning injured two people.

Anyone with information about unsolved shootings in Portland is asked to email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov. Anonymous tips can also be sent through Crime Stoppers. Crime Stoppers of Oregon offers cash rewards of up to $2,500 cash for information, reported to Crime Stoppers, that leads to an arrest.