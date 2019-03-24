MANZANITA, OR (KPTV) – A woman was crushed by a large driftwood log that was struck by a “sneaker wave” while she was sitting on it, according to Nehalem Bay Fire & Rescue.
The incident occurred Saturday afternoon on Manzanita Beach.
The woman sustained serious injuries to her chest and back. She was flown to a Portland hospital to be treated and is expected to survive.
In a Facebook post, Nehalem Bay Fire reminded people to “NEVER turn your back on the ocean!”
