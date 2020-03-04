PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A woman died in a single-car crash in downtown Portland on Wednesday, according to police.
The crash occurred near Southwest Naito Parkway and Harrison Street at approximately 11:15 a.m.
According to investigators, the woman was driving a Ford Focus and crashed into a tree with two passengers inside.
The passengers, both women, were transported to an area hospital for treatment.
One woman was expected to be released from the hospital Wednesday night; the other suffered serious injuries and is in critical condition, according to law enforcement.
Naito Parkway was shut down in both directions while investigators were on scene. The road was closed southbound at Market Street and northbound at Harrison Street.
Officers are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Officer David Enz at 503-823-2208 or at david.enz@portlandoregon.gov.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
