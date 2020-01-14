WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A woman died at a hospital Tuesday morning after she was struck by a driver along Tualatin Valley Highway, according to the Washington County Sheriff's Office.
The crash occurred just before 7 a.m. near Northwest 341st Avenue.
An investigation revealed the driver of a 2005 gray Mazda minivan was heading westbound on the highway when they hit a woman causing serious injuries.
The woman, identified as 51-year-old Leslie Schmadeke, of Hillsboro, was taken to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of her injuries.
The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.
The sheriff's office said the conditions at the time of the crash were dark and foggy, so poor visibility was likely a factor in the crash. The victim was also dressed in dark clothing.
The sheriff's office also said there are no streetlights on that stretch of Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.
"It's not a surprise, because it's so dangerous," said Jim Hogan.
Hogan says he has lived in the area for 30 years, but finally left for that very reason.
"It should not have happened," Hogan said. "We were up there 30 years, and sold out to get off of that street."
Hogan told FOX 12 that the highway needs a lit crosswalk.
"You could have a light there, a blinking crosswalk. At the very least, I think that would be helpful," said Hogan.
The Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team responded to the scene for the investigation.
Tualatin Valley Highway was shut down in both directions during the investigation. The roadway reopened at around 10:20 a.m.
Anyone who was in the area at about 7 a.m. and witnessed the crash is asked to call the Washington County Sheriff's Office at 503-846-2700.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.