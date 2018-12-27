Woman dies after being hit by freight train in Salem

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A woman was hit by a freight train and died in Salem on Thursday afternoon.
Emergency crews responded to the area of Marion Street Northeast and 12th Street Northeast at around 2:20 p.m.
Investigators said Michelle Manis, 46, of Salem, was found dead at the scene.
Police received reports that Manis was hit by a southbound Union Pacific freight train.
Numerous streets around the scene were closed for the investigation.
No other details were released by investigators Thursday evening.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.