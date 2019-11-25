HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Monday morning.

Just after 10 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and police responded to a crash at South 1st Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street.

Police said a dump truck traveling northbound on S. 1st collided with a 1990 Honda Accord headed west on Baseline.

The driver of the Accord, a man from Cornelius, was transported to an area hospital wit non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.

His sister, Marilynn A. Wolfe, 75, also of Cornelius, was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was not injured.

Police said S. 1st was temporarily closed between Oak Street and Washington Street, and Baseline St. was  temporarily closed between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue.

The investigation by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing.

Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.