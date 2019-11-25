HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - A 75-year-old woman died following a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Monday morning.
Just after 10 a.m., Hillsboro Fire & Rescue and police responded to a crash at South 1st Avenue and Southeast Baseline Street.
Police said a dump truck traveling northbound on S. 1st collided with a 1990 Honda Accord headed west on Baseline.
The driver of the Accord, a man from Cornelius, was transported to an area hospital wit non-life-threatening injuries, according to law enforcement.
His sister, Marilynn A. Wolfe, 75, also of Cornelius, was a passenger in the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the dump truck remained on scene and was not injured.
Police said S. 1st was temporarily closed between Oak Street and Washington Street, and Baseline St. was temporarily closed between 2nd Avenue and 1st Avenue.
Officers are investigating a fatality crash at S 1st Ave. and S.E. Baseline St. 1st Ave. is closed between Oak and Washington, and Baseline St. is closed between S.E. 2nd Ave. and S 1st Ave. Please avoid the area and use alternate routes. #pdxtraffic pic.twitter.com/imCK7pCSpl— Hillsboro Police Dpt (@HillsboroPolice) November 25, 2019
The investigation by the Washington County Crash Analysis Reconstruction Team is ongoing.
