Woman dies after crashing head-on into garbage truck near Chehalis

NEAR CHEHALIS, WA (KPTV) - Washington State Patrol says a woman died after she drove her car head-on into a garbage truck Wednesday night.
Troopers say the deadly crash occurred east of Chehalis on Highway 12 near Gun Club Road, which is about two miles east of Morton.
Audrey D. Reddington, of Randle, was driving a 2016 Nissan Versa eastbound when she veered across the center line and into oncoming traffic, according to WSP.
The driver of the garbage truck, identified as Terry L. Riley, was injured in the crash and transported to an area hospital.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.