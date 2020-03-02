LAKE OSWEGO, OR (KPTV) – A 61-year-old woman died after crashing her SUV in Lake Oswego, according to police.
Officers responded to the crash on Iron Mountain Boulevard near Summit Drive around 8:20 a.m. and reported serious injuries.
Police removed the woman from the SUV and firefighters attempted lifesaving measures. The woman, who has not been identified, was then transported to Oregon Health & Science University by ambulance, where she was pronounced dead, according to law enforcement.
The crash blocked traffic for several hours on Iron Mountain Boulevard between Summit Drive and Fairview Road. No other vehicles were involved and no one else was hurt, according to investigators.
Police currently do not believe that alcohol or drugs were factors in the crash. The investigation continues with help from the Clackamas County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
That poor tree.
