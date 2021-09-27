MYRTLE POINT, Ore. (KPTV) - A woman died in southern Oregon after she was viciously attacked by a dog, authorities said.
According to the Coos County District Attorney's Office, an officer responded Friday morning to reports of a woman seriously injured in a dog attack at an apartment in Myrtle Point. When the officer arrived, the 120-pound pitbull/American Bull Dog mix reportedly tried to attack the officer, who then shot and killed the dog.
The victim, 42-year-old Amber LaBelle, was taken to Coquille Valley Hospital and eventually flown to Riverbend Hospital in Springfield, where she later died.
There were two children in the apartment at the time of the attack. One of them was able to get help from a neighbor. Police said one of the two neighbors who went to help was being dragged by the dog when police arrived.
Investigators believe the dog is owned by a Springfield woman, but the dog was being cared for by a man who brought the dog to LaBelle's house. The man left the dog locked in a bedroom when he left the house, and the dog attacked LaBelle immediately when she opened the door.
According to police, the same dog attacked two children in Springfield in July.
District Attorney R. Paul Frazier said the investigation is ongoing, and criminal charges are possible. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Myrtle Point Police Department.