PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that occurred in the Pearl District neighborhood early Monday morning.
At around 2:22 a.m., officers responded to a call of a woman down in the street at Northwest 9th Avenue and Northwest Glisan Street.
Officers arrived to the scene and found the woman dead. Police said officers learned that a vehicle was involved and had left the scene.
There is no suspect description available at this time.
During the crash investigation, Northwest Glisan Street will be closed between Northwest Park Avenue and Northwest 11th Avenue, and Northwest 9th Avenue will be closed between Northwest Flanders Street and Northwest Hoyt Street.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
